New Northampton Lottery to offer winners cash prizes and will help to fund charities

Charities, voluntary and community organisations in Northampton are being invited to sign up to a local good cause lottery, launching this summer.

Northampton Borough Council is set to launch the Northampton Lottery on August 20, after the scheme was agreed to at a cabinet meeting on November 14, with the first draw scheduled to take place on September 28.

Northampton Lottery tickets will cost £1 each, with 50p of each ticket sale going to a local good cause chosen by the ticket buyer.

Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, Councillor Anna King, said: “Local lotteries are a fantastic way for voluntary and community groups to gain access to alternative sources of funding.

“We hope the town’s residents will take part in the lottery, knowing that they are supporting their local charity or good cause as well as having the added incentive of winning some cash.”

An additional 10p of each ticket sale will automatically go into a central fund to support organisations chosen by Northampton Borough Council.

Causes supported by the central fund have been confirmed as Deplaré Abbey, Inspiration FM, 78 Derngate, The Lowdown and the Lewis Foundation.

Northampton Lottery participants, who must be aged 16 or over, will have a one in 50 chance of winning a prize.

Prizes range will from cash lump sums to venue entrance tickets and free entry into the following week’s lottery draw.

Ben Speare, managing director at Gatherwell, is helping to run the Northampton Lottery.

He said: "We are proud to be working with over 5,000 good causes across the country in lotteries similar to the newly created Northampton Lottery and look forward to seeing causes in Northampton benefit in a similar way.”

Local organisations interested in finding out more about Northampton Lottery are invited to join the council and Gatherwell, the lottery coordinators, at a good cause launch at the Guildhall on Tuesday 23 July, 4pm to 6pm.

Entry forms will be available during the event as well as online.

Please RSVP to lottery@northampton.gov.uk