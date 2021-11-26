New monument designed and erected in Northampton village to symbolise sacrifices of war

A new monument has been designed and erected in a Northampton village to symbolise the sacrifices of war.

Moulton College’s stonemasonry department worked in partnership with Moulton Parish Council and designed and crafted the monument.

The monument is now on display in the village public gardens after being installed by masonry contractor, Underwood and Weston.

Left to right: Lord-Lieutenant James Watson of Northamptonshire with councillor David Aarons Chair of Moulton Parish Council

The monument, which is two metres high, and sculpted from eight pieces of Ancaster hard white stone features the symbolic poppy and dove, representing new life and peace.

The words ‘Forever in our hearts’, chosen by Moulton Parish Council, have been carved across the front.

Councillor David Aarons, chair of Moulton Parish Council said: “It was a joy to work with Moulton College on this project, and be actively involved in the plans for the design and installation of this monument.

“The sculpted piece is so intricately detailed, and is a beautiful reminder to the local community and beyond of our ability to overcome adversity.

Stonemason Mark McDonnell.

“What a wonderful legacy for Moulton College to leave behind in the village, 100 years on from when the college first opened its doors.”

The artist responsible for producing the monument is stonemasonry lecturer, Mark McDonnell.

Mark, who has won numerous accolades in stonemasonry, worked with the Parish Council throughout the project.

Mark added: “Rather than the monument being identified as a war memorial, the intention was for it to be a symbol of the future and hope, recognising loss but new life too.

“My own grandfather was lost during the Battle of the Somme in World War One so the project had particular significance to me.”

During the planning stages, discussions considered the design of the monument, to ensure it sat well within the gardens and aesthetic of the surrounding village.

“Ancaster stone is a creamy hue and its colour and texture fits well with the stone of surrounding properties in Moulton,” Mark continued.

“The lettering is raised to improve its visibility from across the gardens, and the surrounding stone mottled to help emphasise this relief.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working on this piece for our centenary and it’s a poignant tribute to those who have lost their lives, not only during wartimes but more recently too.”