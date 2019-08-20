New Mexican restaurant days from opening in Kettering

A restaurant promising a taste of Mexico will open its doors in Kettering this week.

Shaun Sedani started out with his popular taco truck in the town centre before opening a restaurant at The Yards. Earlier this year he came second in the British Street Food Awards.

Sonora Mexican Kitchen.

And now he's opening in his own premises in Montagu Street when Sonora Mexican Kitchen opens on Thursday (August 22).

Mr Sedani, 26, said: "Everything we do is homemade and fresh. We try not to use anything tinned or frozen.

"The majority of people in this country are used to Tex Mex and that's not Mexican, that's American.

"In Mexico the food is much more fresh, vibrant and colourful and that's what we want with our signature take on Mexican food."

The menu features build-your-own tacos, burritos, nachos and more with tasty fillings including beef brisket barbacoa, pork al pastor, chicken carnitas and vegetable al pastor, with vegan and gluten free options.

There's also a series of small plates similar to tapas including grilled king prawns in chilli paste, chorizo meatballs, spiced corn, fried plantain and Mexico's answer to pork scratchings.

Drinks include frozen margaritas and hibiscus agua frescas.

The restaurant, complete with an outside terrace, will be opening on Thursdays (evenings only) and Fridays and Saturdays (lunch and evenings).

Upstairs will be a Frida Kahlo room, named after the Mexican painter, with works of art.

It can be hired for events and will host salsa nights from late September.

The restaurant has created six jobs.

Mr Sedani, who lives in Kettering, said: "I'm really looking forward to opening now. We believe Kettering needs a place where you can get really good quality food."

To book online visit https://www.sonoratacos.co.uk/.