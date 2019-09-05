New flats set to be built in Northampton's Boot and Shoe Quarter

Twenty-two self-contained apartments will be built in The Mounts, if the Guildhall gives plans the green light.

Plans have been submitted to Northampton Borough Council to revamp a former factory in the Boot and Shoe Conservation area, near Trickers factory.

The development, in St Michael's Road, comprises of 22 self-contained apartments of varying size, four of which will be built in a studio-style.

There will also be six one-bedroom apartments, 11 two-bedroom, and one four-bedroom. Two of these apartments will be designed to meet the minimum standards for mobility housing.

The plans say: "The proposal is a three storey building to St Michael's Road, with a fourth floor set within the roofslope, whilst to the rear, two additional below ground floors are proposed, taking advantage of the changing ground levels."

Associated refuse, cycle and general storage plus 'external amenity space' is included within the scheme but the building will be car-free.