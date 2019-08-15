New flats set for former Northampton sportswear shop

Plans for 14 new apartments and 'one or two retail units' have been submitted to the Guildhall.

The former DW Sports store in Drapery could be converted, if plans are given the green light, which will include a new 'balanced' shop frontage and fourteen new apartments.

Eleven apartments will have access from College Street, one resident will be able to access their flat from the Drapery and two others can gain entry from inside the shop.

Lift access is not available, though.

Because there are no vehicle parking spaces on the site, a ‘sufficient number’ of secure bicycle stores will be provided and residents can store their bikes in their own apartments.

Papers say the proposals do not affect the façade of the original Georgian frontage: "It is intended to fully protect the entire listed building, and to return it partially to its original layout of two separate units.

"We propose to replace the mock Victorian frontage with a more contemporary frontage, although certain original Victorian elements will be protected and retained.

"It is envisaged that the ground floor will remain as commercial, with one or two retail units. The proposals show the single option."