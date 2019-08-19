New extension planned for Northampton doctors surgery

A Northampton doctors surgery is set to welcome a new one-story extension, if plans are approved.

In planning documents submitted to the Guildhall this month Brook Medical Centre, in Ecton Brook Road, has applied to build two new consulting rooms.

Plans show after building work there will be three consulting rooms.

The consulting rooms will be opened after a single-storey extension is built onto the existing medical centre.

An environmental health officer warned workers "in order to reduce the likelihood of local residents being subjected to adverse levels of noise annoyance during construction, work on site must not occur outside the following hours. Monday – Friday 7.30 am - 6pm. Saturday 8.30am - 1.00pm. No work on Sundays and Bank Holidays."