New date announced for Hope Centre’s Big Sleep Out in Northampton after postponement

A new date for an annual fundraiser for a Northampton homeless charity has been announced following a postponement.

The Hope Centre’s Big Sleep Out was due to take place on January 28 at Delapre Abbey, however the charity made the decision to postpone the event due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The event takes place every year and is one of the charity’s biggest fundraisers, as well as raising awareness of what it is like to sleep rough.

Participants from a previous year taking part in the Big Sleep Out.

In 2020 and 2021, the event had to be held virtually because of the pandemic and the charity wanted to ‘do the right thing’ and be ‘as responsible as possible’ when cases began to rise again this year.

Although the 2022 fundraiser had to be postponed, the event has now been rescheduled and will take place on Saturday, February 26.

Community and events fundraiser, Tanya Haji-Miller said: “We know that people have slept all over Northampton’s town when they have been homeless.

“Whether in a town centre doorway, in a park, in a garage or derelict building, the challenge of not having a permanent shelter is a challenge that is faced daily by Northampton’s homeless community.”

This year is the first time people of all ages can take part, as over 16s (accompanied by an adult) can join the in-person event and under 16s are invited to join the Big Sleep In - where they sleep somewhere in their home that is less comfortable than a bed.

Tanya added: “In the past we have seen how sympathetic our town’s young people are towards people who are homeless and living in poverty, so we have created an event that everyone can get involved in; young or old.

“Both events will give participants a greater understanding of how cold and uncomfortable it is to be homeless and to raise some much needed funds for our work.

“Whether you take part in the SleepOut or the Sleep In, we hope the event will be a real eye- opener, take you out of your comfort zone and into someone else’s shoes.”

The Big Sleep Out at Delapre will run from 7.30pm to 7.30am in the grounds and participants are asked to spend the night in just a sleeping bag, blankets, cardboard and plastic sheeting, with no tents.

For more information contact Tanya on [email protected] or call 01604 214300.