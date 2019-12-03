New dance class for over 65s launching at Royal & Derngate

A new dance class for the over 65s is being launched in January, in a collaboration between Royal & Derngate and Dancemind.

The Elders Dance Company is free of charge to join and is open to participants from all backgrounds and abilities who want to able to move independently.

The classes will use contemporary dance in a 'fun and supportive environment', providing an opportunity to meet like-minded people and be creative, while providing the physical and mental benefits from participating in dance.

Tina Heeley, founder of Dancemind, said: “I am excited to be part of delivering this dance project and engage our older community in Northampton in dance.

"Regardless of the limitations we can frequently place on ourselves as we grow older, dance can be extremely accessible and welcoming to all, so we really want to encourage people to come along and try it for themselves.”

The sessions, supported by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, will be one dance class followed by thirty minutes for a cuppa and a chance to chat with fellow dancers.

The classes, which are free of charge, will run weekly at Royal & Derngate from 1pm to 2.30pm on Thursdays, initially from 9 January through to 19 March 2020.

More information can be found by clicking here or by emailing getinvolved@royalandderngate.co.uk. Places must be booked in advance.