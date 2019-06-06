New child admissions halted at Northampton hospital following failings

A Northampton hospital has voluntarily stopped taking on new young patients after inspectors savaged its safety measures.

St Andrew's Hospital, which treats people with mental health problems, has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures after an inspection in March and April.

The CQC shared its damning findings with the hospital before the release of today's report, and as a result bosses have already taken action.

Chief executive of St Andrew's Healthcare Katie Fisher admitted today: "Our process, reporting and governance need to improve.

"Wherever possible we have taken immediate steps to address issues raised by the CQC, and have temporarily closed our Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service to new admissions."

Despite previous warnings going unheeded, Mrs Fisher insisted other improvements were also on their way.

She said St Andrew's Healthcare, which runs the hospital, has appointed an Improvement director, who will implement changes "that will benefit our patients."

Mrs Fisher said: “We are confident that when the CQC returns to inspect the St Andrew’s Healthcare Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in the next six months, they will see significant improvement that will be reflected in an improved rating.”