New bus service will pull up to Northampton neighbourhood next week - while councillor urges passengers to use it

A Northampton neighbourhood that has had no bus service for over a year will be put back on the map next week.

A new twice-a-day bus service will be introduced between Links View and Northampton town centre starting July 1 (next Monday).

A new bus route will restore a regular service to Links View.

The new No.13, operated by Britannia Buses, will pick up passengers from Northampton town centre's North Gate station and stop at Kenmuir Avenue, Hazeldene Road, Randall Road, Kingsley Road, Kettering Road and return to Northampton town centre.

It will run twice-a-day at 9.30am and 12.30pm between Monday and Saturday, with no service on Sunday.

The new service has been warmly welcomed by Links View residents who have not had a reliable service for over a year.

Chair of Kingsley and Links View Residents Association Lord Bungle - who uses the name in an official capacity - said: "I think it's a fantastic thing. It's much needed - there has been a huge social isolation issue in the area.

"Not having a bus service does not just affect elderly people but also the young people who are unable to drive yet.

"Now it's a matter of use it or lose it. If people use it there's a good chance we can see it expanded to help with the morning and evening commute."

Ticket prices have yet to be published online at Britannia Buses' webpage.

It comes after the Stagecoach route 11 bus was cut in early 2018, which took a service away from much of Links View.

The new No 9 will restore a bus service to several streets that lost the No 11.

County councillor Anjona Roy (Lab, St George) is now urging residents to use the service if they want to see it grow.

Councillor Roy said: "People have been crying out for this to happen. Links View has been asking when they would get their bus service back and now they have it.

"It's a tremendous thing. But now we need people to use it. If people use it there's a better chance to see it expand."

For more information on the new service, visit the Britannia website.