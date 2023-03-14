News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
5 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement

New burger takeaway already named number one restaurant on popular food delivery site – just a week after opening

During its opening weekend, the store had around 2,000 walk-ins and an average of 300 online orders a day

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:59 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:59 GMT

A new burger takeaway proved so popular during its opening weekend that it had to close its doors four times to keep up with the demand.

Burger Boi, which opened in Wellingborough Road on March 3, has already earned the status of number one restaurant in the county on UberEats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During its opening weekend, the fast food restaurant had around 2,000 walk-ins and an average of 300 online orders a day – which has continued since opening.

Burger Boi opened in Wellingborough Road on March 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
Burger Boi opened in Wellingborough Road on March 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
Burger Boi opened in Wellingborough Road on March 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
Most Popular

The number of online orders soars to between 400 and 500 on weekends, and the venue hopes to see this continue.

James Maxim, manager at the Northampton store, said: “It has gone ridiculously better than we thought. We’ve never seen anything like it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We constantly have three-to-four UberEats drivers in store at a time and the orders just keep going up.

“It doesn’t matter how many staff you have, there’s only one grill and so much we can do.”

The chain is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and ‘bad boi shakes’. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
The chain is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and ‘bad boi shakes’. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
The chain is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and ‘bad boi shakes’. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Burger Boi, which promises “the best burgers”, now has 12 stories in the UK and plans to introduce another 14 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chain was first established in 2021 and is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and ‘bad boi shakes’ – which have gone down a treat at the new location.

The arcade machines installed in the store have also been enjoyed by customers, which James says has created a “great atmosphere”.

Despite having only been open for less than two weeks, Burger Boi has already had a lot of repeat customers, who have been “satisfied with the food and the quality”.

The arcade machines have gone down well with customers. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
The arcade machines have gone down well with customers. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
The arcade machines have gone down well with customers. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Talking to Chronicle & Echo ahead of the opening, James said: “The choice was made to open in Wellingborough Road as it is the busiest part of the town, but we’re bringing a completely unique offering.”

Looking back on that comment, the store manager says the success of their opening weeks has proved him right and it is “the busiest area by far”.

Burger Boi has employed nearly 50 staff to run the new store and the team is still looking to recruit more full-time employees.

For more information, visit Burger Boi’s Instagram page here.

NorthamptonInstagram