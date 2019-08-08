New B&M store set to open in Northampton this weekend

A former Northampton home store is set to reopen as budget retailer B&M this weekend.

Signs and banners went up at the former Dunnes store in Victoria Promenade at the end of July.

The store next to Morrisons is set to open on Saturday, August 10.

Workers have been busy stocking shelves inside the large department store neighbouring Morrisons supermarket over the past few weeks.

The empty Dunnes store was the last of its kind in England, but it shut its doors in 2018.

The new store is also less than a mile's drive away from another B&M in the Nene Valley Retail Park.