New £25,000 playground opens in Northampton as part of estates' £5 million revamp

A new children's playground has been opened in Thorplands after more than 100 council residents said they wanted more play facilities.

The new playground and gym area was opened on the green, opposite Billing Brook Road and Crestwood Road, and has been funded by Growing Together and Northampton Partnership Homes’ (NPH).

As part of a wider consultation in Thorplands, Northampton Partnership Homes asked over 500 tenants what they could do to improve the area and more than 100 people said they would like exercise, play and leisure facilities.

Kathryn White, from Growing Together Northampton, helped to apply for the cash from the Government’s Pocket Park Programme.

She said: “Growing Together is really pleased to have been able to support the residents of Thorplands in getting this new play area and gym equipment.

"It will give local children and young people somewhere to go, meet friends and have some exercise, but most importantly have some fun.”

The play park was officially opened last Wednesday (July 3) and Thorplands Primary School choir were on hand to help with the music as the mayor of Northampton cut the ribbon.

Helen Town, assistant director of asset management and development, said: “There are so many families living in Thorplands and for years now there has been a lack of good quality, safe play spaces.

"Our residents told us that a play area was needed and we’re thrilled to see so many local children enjoying this new facility already.”

The play area forms part of the works going on in Thorplands to improve council homes and will see a new community hub built on the site of the former Tanners pub in Farmhill , that had become a hotspot for vandalism, drugs, taking and rough sleeping in recent years.

Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) has secured £5 million from the borough council budget to renovate the 450 social homes on the estate in a scheme similar to that seen at Spring Boroughs near the town centre

