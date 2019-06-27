Never been banged up? Pictures reveal where law-breakers end up in Northampton
You do not want to end up here. Take a look inside Northampton’s custody centre where detainees sleep and have their mugshots snapped.
Pictures taken by photographer Kirsty Edmonds at Brackmills' state-of-the-art criminal justice centre show a glimpse of what life could be like as a detainee after an arrest has been made by Northamptonshire Police.
1. Custody Entrance Holding Bay
Behind the Brackmills-based building detainees will be taken through the shutters in a police vehicle after an arrest has been made. The secure shutters are in place to ensure the detainees do not escape.