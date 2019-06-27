Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

Never been banged up? Pictures reveal where law-breakers end up in Northampton

You do not want to end up here. Take a look inside Northampton’s custody centre where detainees sleep and have their mugshots snapped.

Pictures taken by photographer Kirsty Edmonds at Brackmills' state-of-the-art criminal justice centre show a glimpse of what life could be like as a detainee after an arrest has been made by Northamptonshire Police.

Behind the Brackmills-based building detainees will be taken through the shutters in a police vehicle after an arrest has been made. The secure shutters are in place to ensure the detainees do not escape.

1. Custody Entrance Holding Bay

If you are a juvenile (under 18) or you are charged with a sexual offence you will be taken to this discrete charge room for anonymity reasons.

2. Discrete Charge Room

This is where evidential breathalyser tests are completed, after roadside tests are taken, or sometimes, denied by the driver. Detainees must blow less than 35mcg in 100ml of breath to avoid failure.

3. The Intoximeter Room

This is where detainees will be brought straight from the police vehicle to wait before being buzzed by the front desk to fill out your paperwork. The clinically white room can hold up to five people.
