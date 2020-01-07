Nearly £2,000 raised for poorly Northampton boy Alfie Andrews since Saturday

Generous fundraisers have pledged a further £1,670 to further support Alfie Andrews' parents to stick by his hospital bedside.

Six-year-old Blisworth Primary School pupil Alfie Andrews had felt poorly for a while with what was thought to be a virus just days before Christmas.

After his doctor ran tests on December 14 he was told to visit the hospital immediately.

On the same day, the youngster was told that he had developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma in his stomach - a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The cancer has now spread to Alfie's spine, behind his left eye and between his brain and skull.

Since the Chronicle & Echo published his story on Saturday hundreds of pounds have flooded in from kind-hearted readers - which will pay for his parents' travel costs and house bills.

Sarah Curtis, Alfie's mum, said: "We are so blown away with how amazing everyone has been, how amazing the Blisworth community is and people we don’t know.

"With the money side of things, some of it will be going towards the medical care Alfie will need forever, adjustments to support his needs at home and so we can be by his side 24/7 as he is so scared and so, so poorly.

"We would also like to thank charity’s like Clic Sargent who are supporting us with a room at Billy’s House, which is across the road from Nottingham hospital."

Family friend, Stacy Palmer, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise vital funds to help Alfie's mum and dad to pay their bills while they're at his bedside in Nottingham.