National charity icon Simon Weston CBE will speak about life story at evening in Northampton

Northampton will host an evening with famous British Army veteran and charity figurehead Simon Weston CBE.

The Welsh Guardsman will be speaking at the Royal & Derngate about his experiences recovering from the serious burns and disfigurement he suffered during a bombing in the Falklands War in 1982.

In the years since, Mr Weston has become a national icon in charitable work for for children's burn wards and was voted the Nation's Favourite Hero in 2014.

Mr Weston will be speaking at "My Life - My Story in My Words" at the Royal & Derngate on June 28 at 7.45pm.

Simon Weston was 21 when the RFA Sir Galahad was destroyed in the Bluff Cove Air Attacks while he was on board. The explosion on the munitions ship severely injured Mr Weston and left him with serious burns to 46 per cent of his body.

Following his injuries, Mr Weston's road to physical, spiritual and mental recovery saw him active in a number of highly successful ventures including 'The Weston Spirit', a Liverpool-based young people's charity.

Alongside his award-winning charity work, Mr Weston is a motivational speaker where he not only talks about overcoming adversity and positive mental attitude but also his experiences of being in the public eye over the last 30 years.

He was awarded an OBE in 1992 and a CBE in 2016 for services to charity. Alongside his best-selling autobiographical books such as 'Walking Tall' and 'Moving On', he has published four children's books starring Nelson the horse.

For two years Mr Weston was the President for Wales Scouting and is currently the Patron of the Falkland Veterans Foundation, The Enham Trust, Allied Service Trust and an Ambassador for Changing Faces.

He is married to Lucy and has three children and one grandson.