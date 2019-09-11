Mystery surrounds opening date of Taco Bell in Northampton

Promotional signs have been taken down from the proposed Taco Bell site in Northampton.

Tabo Bell 'Coming Soon' signs have been removed from fencing around the existing KFC in Sixfields just months after they went up.

KFC drive-thru appears to now be shut as framework is built onto the restaurant.

Pictures of promotional signs were taken at the site back in July this year and just three months on there's only steel framework up.

Construction vehicles remain on site, however.

Planning documents say Taco Bell's expansion of the existing KFC will see 56 seats, with the new 68-cover Taco Bell drive-thru sitting alongside it to the north.

Taco Bell, which serves Mexican food, is part of the same company that owns KFC.

A statement on behalf of Adil Group in 2018 said parking spaces would be lost and the existing drive-thru design at KFC would have to be revised.

But it appears the drive-thru has now been closed for the time being.

KFC has been approached this week by this newspaper but refused to comment on the development and the Adil Group has also been contacted by the Chronicle & Echo for comment.

Proposals say that the KFC drive-thru ‘order’ speaker, ‘pay’ window and ‘pick-up’ window would remain in their current location, but a new drive-thru lane configuration would be provided for the KFC, alongside a new drive thru lane and associated facilities for the Taco Bell unit.

Here is everything we know so far:

> Northampton's first Taco Bell restaurant would create 30 jobs

> Ten of those jobs would be part-time and 20 full-time

> Taco Bell would be built on land around KFC in Walter Tull Way, opposite Sixfields Stadium

> Plans would also see the expansion of the existing KFC to 56 seats, with the new 68-cover Taco Bell drive-thru sitting alongside it

> Taco Bell is part of the same company that owns KFC

> Parking spaces would be lost and the existing drive-thru design at KFC would have to be revised

> Taco Bell is an American chain of fast food restaurants

> The restaurants serve Tex-Mex food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos

> Taco Bell serves more than two billion customers each year