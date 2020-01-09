Musicians reach out to young people to turn in weapons at Northampton knife amnesty this Sunday

A knife amnesty partly organised by two musicians who want to see knives off the streets will be held in NOrthampton this weekend.

A no-questions-asked knife bin will be open in the building opposite Tesco Express Petrol Station on Wellingborough Road from 11am to 12.30pm on Sunday (January 12).

Along with two police representatives, the hand-in will be attended by musician Nathan Green and producer and YouTuber Dama James, who together say they want to do "whatever they can" to help get knives off Northampton streets.

Nathan told the Chronicle and Echo: "We just want knives off the streets. I just don't know what's going on with young people these days.

"Me and Dama have both seen how there have been quite a few stabbings in Northampton over the past few years.

"We hope a lot of people come out and we get some knives off the streets."

A 'surrender bin' will be open throughout the vent where weapons can be thrown away for good.

Any knives handed in will be taken away and destroyed - no questions asked.

It comes after the nationwide Operation Sceptre in 2019, which saw police forces across the UK drive to cut down on knife crime.

Nathan, a gospel and raggae musician and DJ, and Dama, who runs the music YouTube platform Applewood, say they are reaching out to young people across Northampton to take this chance to bin their weapons for good.