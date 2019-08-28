Mum scolds Northampton pub over safety failures after diving into lake to save her toddler's life

An 18-month-old boy almost drowned after falling into a dirty, cold lake because he fell through broken pub railings in Northampton.

Angel Shury was at The Quays in Billing on Thursday night with her two sons and partner when all of a sudden her 18-month-old toddler, Clark, slipped through the broken railings surrounding the outdoor decking area and into a freezing lake.

The Quays are promising to repair the railing around the decked area after Clark fell into the deep water.

The incident happened within a split second, his mum Angel said, while her little boy was still in her sight and she quickly dived in to save him.

Describing the incident, Angel said: "Me and my partner jumped in as soon as I saw him fall. I was drowning trying to hold my son up but luckily my partner came over and got my son for me and I could catch my breath.

"My son is 18 months old and the moment I saw my son's tiny feet just fall his whole life flashed before my eyes and I thought I would have lost him in the dirty water and couldn’t get him in time.

"Parents' instinct kicked in and as soon as we heard the splash in the water we dived right in with phones still in our pockets. To bring my child above the water and to see him take a big breath I felt so relieved.

"Like any parent, I could have taken my eyes off him for a second and I wouldn’t have found him in the water and I don’t think he would be here now.

"I just didn’t expect the worst to happen with a safety fence nearby."

Greene King, which own The Quays, have since admitted they were at fault and have reached out to Angel to apologise.

A spokesman for The Quays said: “This was a shocking incident for all involved and we are so relieved that Clark is okay.

"We have blocked off the damaged section of fence so that it is safe and are arranging a full repair as soon as possible so that this does not happen again.

"We have contacted Clark’s mum since the incident and will speak to her directly to reiterate how sorry we are for the upset they all experienced and to make clear we are treating this matter extremely seriously.”

After receiving their apology, Angel has politely declined and wants to take matters further.

She added: "No apology would fix the trauma that has caused our family, through what happened and I will continue to take it further.

"My son is experienced with water so luckily I think he knew how to handle the water but the whole incident made him traumatised and he continued to be very clingy to me and slept in our bed for a while afterwards."

As Angel dived into the lake, other customers, who were sitting in the pub garden, gave her a helping hand out of the water and rushed to their hotel rooms to grab clean towels and offered to ring the ambulance.

A lady, who worked in the hotel next door, even offered the family a room to dry off.

"I’m very grateful that there are good people out there," she said. "For the staff who worked at The Quays, in Northampton, they were absolutely terrible. No remorse over what just happened to my poor son."