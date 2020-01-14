Mum’s warning about ‘aggressive’ dog that has attacked her pets ‘seven or eight times’ in Northants village

A mum who says she’s been left as ‘a prisoner in her own home’ wants to warn other dog owners about an ‘aggressive’ dog.

Christina Godby claims her two dogs, Freddy, a seven-year-old Shih Tzu-Collie cross and Bear an 18-month-old Pomeranian, have both been attacked by the dog in the village of Maidwell.

Christina says her two dogs and her toddler (pictured), as well as her 12-year-old son are all 'best pals'.

In one incident that happened around six months ago, Christina says her puppy, Bear, was ‘shaken’ by the dog.

Christina said: “My oldest son was walking the dogs and the dog came running up and jumped up at my son.

“He said ‘Mummy I thought she was going to eat my face off’, which was a bit dramatic.

“But the dog had our puppy and was shaking him like a toy.

Freddy was Christina's 'rock' when her husband died.

“He came home covered in spit and blood.

“It was horrifying for my son.”

After this incident, Christina reported the issue to the dog warden who gave the owner a verbal warning.

But Christina says the problems continued.

A screen grab of the CCTV footage from when the Dalmation cross got into Christina's garden and bit her dog.

On December 21, 2019 Christina’s other dog, Freddy who was given to her oldest son by her late husband, was attacked by the dog.

The 31-year-old said: “I moved here because I lost my husband.

“Before he died he bought my son the dog who keeps getting attacked.

“The dog became our world. He was the last thing my husband bought us.”

Freddy's injuries that left the family 'heartbroken'.

In the incident, the Dalmation cross smashed through Christina’s fence and into her back garden, where her 18-month-old son was playing, and attacked Freddy.

Christina said: “My toddler was in and out of the garden with my dogs.

“I heard a loud bang and thought it was lorries out the front but realised it was the dog who had crashed through our fence and into our garden.

“I grabbed the baby first then the dog attacked my older dog.

“If it got the baby, there would be no more baby.”

The incident, which Christina reported to the police, left Freddy with serious injuries.

Christina added: “Freddy is my rock and was my rock when I lost my husband and watching him be so poorly over Christmas from his wounds really spoilt our days.

“It was heartbreaking to see him like that especially as Freddy and Bear taught the baby how to crawl, walk, climb upstairs and they are all best pals.

“We are now nothing but prisoners in our own home because we don’t know where or when the next attack is going to happen.”

After a PCSO visited Christina, the incident was passed to the dog liaison officer, who Christina claims told her there was nothing they could do as it was a ‘dog-on dog’ attack and a ‘civil matter’.

Christina said: “I was fuming and ready to flip.

“I really want dog-on dog attacks to be taken more seriously because it’s horrendous for families.”

Since Christina’s conversation with the dog liaison officer, police have been in touch with the dog owner in question and implemented a voluntary control order instructing that the dog has to be kept on a lead.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident in Christina’s garden happened and that an officer had visited the owner of the offending dog owner.

She said: “One of our police officers visited the owner of the offending dog on Friday and a voluntary control order has been put in place.

“This means that the dog must be kept on a lead at all times while in public.”