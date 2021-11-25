Moulton Leisure Centre swimming pool.

A swimming pool at a new Northampton leisure centre has had to close for the second time in a month.

Moulton Leisure Centre, previously called The Chris Moody Centre, relaunched in April this year after an £8.5 million refurbishment.

Just months later, the swimming pool at the leisure centre had to close on November 1 due to a 'mechanical issue' with the pool floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It remained closed for two weeks and reopened on November 15.

Just over a week later, the pool had to close again on Wednesday (November 24) due to yet another issue with the pool floor, although the company in charge of the facilities says this issue is located in a different area of the pool than the one earlier in the month.

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “The pool has been closed temporarily due to a mechanical issue with the pool floor.

“This is located in a different area of the pool to that which caused the previous issue and is currently being repaired by experts.

“The pool will reopen on Sunday (November 28) but in the meantime, our customers are welcome to use the pool at Daventry Leisure Centre, should they wish.

“The gym, classes and health suite at Moulton remain open as usual.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”