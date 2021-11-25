Moulton Leisure Centre’s swimming pool closed for the second time this month due to 'mechanical issue'
There is yet another 'mechanical issue' with the pool floor
A swimming pool at a new Northampton leisure centre has had to close for the second time in a month.
Moulton Leisure Centre, previously called The Chris Moody Centre, relaunched in April this year after an £8.5 million refurbishment.
Just months later, the swimming pool at the leisure centre had to close on November 1 due to a 'mechanical issue' with the pool floor.
It remained closed for two weeks and reopened on November 15.
Just over a week later, the pool had to close again on Wednesday (November 24) due to yet another issue with the pool floor, although the company in charge of the facilities says this issue is located in a different area of the pool than the one earlier in the month.
Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “The pool has been closed temporarily due to a mechanical issue with the pool floor.
“This is located in a different area of the pool to that which caused the previous issue and is currently being repaired by experts.
“The pool will reopen on Sunday (November 28) but in the meantime, our customers are welcome to use the pool at Daventry Leisure Centre, should they wish.
“The gym, classes and health suite at Moulton remain open as usual.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Although the leisure centre is based at the Moulton College campus in Pitsford Road, the facility is open to the public.