Motorists at Chowns Mill to face closures on 16 days out of 18 - starting tomorrow

Drivers have been urged to allow extra time for journeys when using a busy Northamptonshire roundabout that is to be partially closed over the next few weeks.

The latest set of closures in the long-running £24m improvement scheme at Chowns Mill near Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough, the work was due to take place last weekend but was cancelled due to the forecast of storms.

A rolling programme of closures will see the eastbound and northbound carriageways closed on 16 out of 18 dates, with a number of overnight closures planned.

The half-hamburger roundabout at Chowns Mill

This weekend the A45 eastbound carriageway will be closed between the Chowns Mill and Stanwick roundabouts, from 8pm on Friday (October 8) until 5am on Monday (October 11).

From Monday October 11, until Friday, October 15, between 8pm and 5am each night, the north half of the Chowns Mill roundabout will be closed as well as the A45 eastbound from Rushden Lakes to Stanwick roundabouts. The A6 will be shut between Chowns Mill and Nene Park roundabout at Irthlingborough.

The following week, Monday, October 18, to Thursday, October 21, the closures will be the same as the previous week.

From 8pm on Friday, October 22, until 5am on Monday, October 25, the A45 westbound will be closed between Stanwick and Chowns Mill roundabouts.

An artist's impression of the finished re-modelled roundabout at Chowns Mill

To avoid causing further disruption in the future, National Highways say they will be carrying out additional work during any closures for the improvements scheme including resurfacing nearby stretches of the A45, updating signage and carrying out drainage and footpath maintenance.

The new-look island opened in Septemeber and the scheme is now moving into the final phase with work on track to be completed this winter.

To ensure the safety of workers and road users, sections of the junction have to be closed on occasion while resurfacing and other work is carried out.

Drivers have been urged to stick to the clearly signed diversion routes.

To find out more information about future closures email [email protected]

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysEMIDS Twitter feed.