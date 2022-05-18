A motorist has criticised a Northampton Land Rover dealership for putting his life in “imminent danger” after his car with a pony trailer attached broke down on the M1.

Carl Brennan, from Northamptonshire, has criticised Sytner Land Rover Northampton in Swan Valley following a break down on the motorway on Sunday, May 1.

Mr Brennan claims the incident was caused after the Swan Valley garage left zero oil in his 5.5 litre engine following a routine service.

Land Rover Dealership in Swan Valley, owned by the Sytner Group

A Land Rover spokesman responded saying: "Land Rover always aims to provide the best customer service. We're currently investigating this case and are in regular contact with the customer concerned."

What happened?

On Sunday, May 1 Mr Brennan was travelling back from a horse competition with two ponies in a trailer attached to the back of his Land Rover when he suddenly lost power just south of junction 21 on the M1.

Mr Brennan said: "The dash momentarily flashed up 'critical low oil level' and shut down the car. I was extremely lucky to roll to an emergency point just off the hard shoulder on an extremely busy M1.

"I felt extremely vulnerable and in immediate danger considering there were two ponies in my trailer and one of them is an extremely nervous animal."

After 30 “terrifying” minutes, with lorries speeding past, Mr Brennan said emergency services and the RAC arrived.

Unable to get the car restarted, Mr Brennan's family had to drive 60 miles to rescue the ponies and take them to safety.

Mr Brennan said: "With assistance from the police, we unhooked the trailer from the Land Rover and rehooked back onto their vehicle.

"The police then, given the continued very dangerous situation, had to perform a rolling roadblock from junction 21 so that the ponies could be removed from the breakdown location."

After the incident

"To say I am appalled, shocked, upset and very traumatised by what has happened is an understatement," said Mr Brennan.

"I am totally perturbed as to how Sytner Land Rover Northampton can note that it has carried out a full service, replacing 5.5L of oil in the engine, now with little evidence of the 5.5L of oil being put in.

"My life and my ponies lives have been put in imminent danger as a result of this situation.

"I know and appreciate mistakes happen, and in my view, the RAC’s view and Loughran's Garage view is that it is very evident that 5.5L of oil was not put into the engine as part of the service as noted. As if it was, where has it gone to with zero evidence of any oil leak anywhere on the vehicle?