Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash near Northampton pub

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in a collision with a car last night.

Kingsley Road was shut last night between Kingsthorpe Grove and the White Elephant pub from 3.45pm to 5pm after a motorcyclist was in collision with a car.

One man in his 50s was taken to hospital.

Northamptonshire Police said this morning (Thursday) that they don’t believe his injuries are life threatening.

It reportedly took East Midlands Ambulance Service one hour to attend the scene.

East Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.