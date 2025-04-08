Motorbike belonging to man last seen nearly two weeks ago found in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorbike belonging a man last seen nearly two weeks ago has been found in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiel went missing from his home city of Reading on March 26 and was then last sighted on the same day in Mare Fair, walking towards St Peter’s Way.

The 36-year-old’s motorcycle has been recovered by police. The reen Kawasaki, which was parked up in a car park on the junction of Marlborough and Byfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiel was last seen wearing a black biker jacket, light hooded top and blue jeans.

Have you seen missing Kiel?

Thames Valley Police continue to appeal for information regarding Kiel's whereabouts and is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Beverley Pearse, said: “We are continuing our investigation to trace Kiel and we are concerned for him. We are conducting CCTV enquiries in Northampton town centre, engaging with members of the public and carrying out other investigative enquiries; however at this time we have still not been able to trace Kiel.

“If anyone has information or has CCTV or other footage from the March 26 we would ask people to review it to see if it shows Kiel. If you have footage which you believe could help please contact us through our online missing persons page, quoting reference: 43250147109.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Or if you see him then please call 999 quoting the same reference.

“It is possible that Kiel may have travelled elsewhere in the country and does have links to Andover, if anyone has any further information as to where he might be then please do get in touch.”