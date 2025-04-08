Motorbike belonging to man last seen nearly two weeks ago found in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kiel went missing from his home city of Reading on March 26 and was then last sighted on the same day in Mare Fair, walking towards St Peter’s Way.
The 36-year-old’s motorcycle has been recovered by police. The reen Kawasaki, which was parked up in a car park on the junction of Marlborough and Byfield Road.
Kiel was last seen wearing a black biker jacket, light hooded top and blue jeans.
Thames Valley Police continue to appeal for information regarding Kiel's whereabouts and is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
Detective Inspector Beverley Pearse, said: “We are continuing our investigation to trace Kiel and we are concerned for him. We are conducting CCTV enquiries in Northampton town centre, engaging with members of the public and carrying out other investigative enquiries; however at this time we have still not been able to trace Kiel.
“If anyone has information or has CCTV or other footage from the March 26 we would ask people to review it to see if it shows Kiel. If you have footage which you believe could help please contact us through our online missing persons page, quoting reference: 43250147109.
“Or if you see him then please call 999 quoting the same reference.
“It is possible that Kiel may have travelled elsewhere in the country and does have links to Andover, if anyone has any further information as to where he might be then please do get in touch.”