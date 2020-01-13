Mothercare in Northampton shuts its doors for the final time

Mothercare on St James Retail Park has closed for good after the national company entered administration.

The Northampton branch of the baby and children retailer closed its doors for the final time this weekend.

The store in St James Retail Park is now an empty unit after closing down last week.

On the door of the empty shop, a notice thanked shoppers for their custom and explained when the chain was placed in administration.

The notice reads: “This store is now closed.

“The management and staff thank you for your custom.

“Zelf Hussain, Mark James Tobias Banfield and David Baxendale, were appointed as joint administrators of Mothercare UK Limited and Mothercare Business Services Limited on 5 November 2019 to manage their affairs, business and property as they agents and without personal liability.”

The empty Mothercare joins Toys ‘R’ Us as empty units on St James Retail Park.

Mothercare shops across the country also closed their doors for the last time this weekend.