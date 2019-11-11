Mother and daughter's knitted poppies campaign gives Royal British Legion appeal a boost

Proceeds of knitted poppies were handed over to members of the Military Vehicle Trust (MVT) collecting on behalf of the Royal British Legion, at Dobbies Garden Centre, Harlestone Firs, Northampton, on Saturday, November 9.

Judith Worth and her daughter Susan Northover, from Kingsthorpe, Northampton, raised £56.50 from the wooly wonders.

Other members of the MVT, who restore and display ex-military vehicles ranging from bicycles to tanks, have also been selling poppies at Riverside retail park, Deanshanger and Milton Keynes. The local area of the club meets at Sywell Aerodrome.

Pictured in front of two restored Jeeps are Judith Worth, Susan Northover, Lewis Northover and Tim Cross from the MVT.