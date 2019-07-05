Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country

Most of us can only dream, but here's a guide to some of the homes in Northamptonshire with a million-pound price tag

If you've got spare million pounds or two and want to live in beautiful Northamptonshire, these are the perfect homes for you.

Or if you just want to imagine how the other half live, here's our guide to homes in the area with at least a million pound price tag.

Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country

1. 2,250,000

Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country

2. 2,250,000

Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country

3. 2,250,000

Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country
other
Buy a Photo
Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country

4. 2,250,000

Foxhill Manor, West Haddon, Northants NN6 marketed by Fine & Country
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 12