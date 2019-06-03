More than 8,000 soak up the sunshine at Northampton County Beer Festival

This year, the three-day event showcased 20 commercial breweries from all over Northamptonshire - including Avalanche Brew Co from Burton Latimer, Hart Family Brewery from Wellingborough and Towcester Mill Brewery, among others. It was the first time the festival hosted a DJ set too with tunes on Saturday night from Northampton's very own Madame Electrifie. Festival director, Alaric Neville, said: "It was really, really good given the rugby and Champions League finals. We had over 8,000 in over the weekend, it rained a little bit on the Sunday and was still a very good festival. Friday and Saturday was the loveliest place to be on earth - why would you want to be anywhere else? The atmosphere was brilliant this year, that's what everybody said." Over half of the 170 casks were drunk dry - with profit from the day to be reinvested back into the breweries as well as CAMRA's charity of choice. Local cider producers, gin distillers, a rum blender from Kettering and many food vendors joined the line up for the festival's third annual year at the park, too.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more