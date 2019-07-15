More than 400 children take part in Olympic-style Northamptonshire school sports day

The two day event on Friday and today (Monday) were delivered by Pacesetter Sports - who deliver workshops and wellbeing classes for children and young people at school.

On Friday Welford Primary School claimed the sporting top spot and on Monday Oundle Primary School came away with the most points overall as Guilsborough and Isham were named close runners up.

The team at Pacesetter coached and mentors 15,000 children per week, and, this academic year, have worked with 125 schools delivering in excess of 700 sessions every week.

Nick Schanschieff, director of Pacesetter, said: "This is the fourth year of running the event, which now runs over two days due to the size of the trust.

"These days are so special for the children involved and gives them an opportunity to take part in a whole day of sport in the amazing facilities at Spratton Hall.

"We are very grateful to Spratton and their headmaster, Simon Clarke, who allow us access to their grounds."

Thirty schools from the PDET took part in the two-day event and 430 children showed off their track and field skills.

Each child was given an athletic number the top three boys and girls from both days will be entered into a grand final in September to compete against one another.

"These events provide an opportunity for the pupils to meet others from different academies," Duncan Mills, who is CEO and PDET said.

"There is a spirit of competitiveness but overwhelmingly the children simply have an enjoyable time."

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

