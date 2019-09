More than 100 street artists came together in Northampton on Sunday 1 September to celebrate the town’s diverse culture with a range of colourful murals.

The street art project titled ‘Wall Games’ was coordinated by local artist James Thompson with support from Northampton Borough Council, who sourced the locations and provided £500 towards spray paints and materials. The project saw over 100 walls around the town centre and St James Retail Park transformed into bold and bright murals which celebrate street art and the town itself.

Mural by Dpendz. ugc Buy a Photo

Mural by Boaster. ugc Buy a Photo

Mural by Tizer. ugc Buy a Photo

Mural by This One Arts jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more