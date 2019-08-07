More teams needed for Northampton football tournament in memory of children who died too young

Northampton footballers with heartbreaking experiences of children dying during pregnancy are looking for teams to help raise money and awareness at an upcoming charity tournament.

Still Men FC needs more teams to take part in the inaugural Children Are Butterflies Cup at Goals Northampton next month, with a few well-known YouTube players already signed up.

Fellow Still Men FC co-founder Leon Gavin, whose son Nolan died during pregnancy

Co-founder Luke Barker and his family have been greatly supported by Children Are Butterflies, a Northampton charity for bereaved parents, after losing two children during pregnancy, and two other players who have been through the death of a child.

Jasmine died during labour at 41-weeks-old in 2012, while Freddie's life was ended at 26-weeks-old in 2016, as his brain had not formed properly and he would have been born with life-limiting disabilities.

Fellow Still Men co-founder Leon Gavin also lost his son Nolan during pregnancy in 2017, and the manager, Mark Dent, has also been helped by Children Are Butterflies as his two-year-old son Jack died of sepsis in 2014.

While Luke has raised a lot of money for the charity in solo challenges and events with his brother-in-law, the 33-year-old from Northampton wanted to put his passion for football to good use.

Still Men FC manager Mark Dent, whose son Jack died of sepsis aged two

"I'm so proud of what I've done, I always say Jasmine couldn't live her life but she shouldn't be forgotten so I like to do as much as I can to remember her," he said.

"I get quite emotional at these things but this is the first mass fundraising thing I've done, normally it's just me and my brother-in-law doing crazy things.

"So it's nice to have a community of people coming out to do something awesome in her name and to help charity."

Children Are Butterflies ensures there are no costs for the funeral of a stillborn child and provides emotional support for families in Northampton.

Luke said his wife Hannah found them invaluable to talk to and the memory box with a pillow, the child's foot and handprints and music was also a nice idea.

The Barkers do have two other children - Joel, five, and Freya, one, both of whom were born in September.

Mark said the loss of his son caused him to shut himself off from the world, but was helped by being involved with Sands United FC, set up by the stillbirth and neo-natal charity, and by Children Are Butterflies.

"Without out this charity I honestly don't know where me and my family would be today," he said.

"They did literally everything for us when Jack passed away and having a tournament to help support them is just a small thing that we can do to give to them all they gave to us.”

Luke has done a lot of charitable work over the years since Jasmine and Freddie's deaths, including playing in Sands United too.

Still Men, which plays in the Nene Sunday League, is open to all but aims to raise awareness of stillbirths and any other cause the players care about.

Leon said: "We have a number of players that work in mental health for St Andrews Healthcare and due to there passion for care and mental health, they want to do something for the charity Mind, for example.

"But we are doing the Children Are Butterflies Cup first due to it being the seven-year anniversary of Luke’s daughter Jasmine on the day."

The plan is for the five-a-side tournament to work like the FIFA World Cup, with eight teams for four playing in groups before a knockout round and trophies for the winners.

So far, two teams have signed up but more are in the pipeline, including high-profile YouTube teams like BC Fusion, who appeared in a recent Carling advert, and AFTV.

Apart from football matches, there will also be ball launcher challenges, esports gaming and an appearance from Spider-Man for the children.

The deadline to enter to August 31, and entry to the tournament is £80 per team with a maximum number of 10 players. Book a place here.