Our readers could not get enough of the 22 hilarious 'Elf on the Shelf' ideas sent in by Northamptonshire parents last week.

In addition to many parents taking inspiration from one another, we received floods of more funny ideas in response and could not resist sharing them with you.

Here are 14 more funny 'Elf on the Shelf' ideas to try in final days leading up to Christmas:

1. Fixing the washing machine... or breaking it, I'm not sure. Look at their tiny tools!

2. A cheeky pre-Christmas sesh They'll be regretting it by the time the children discover them in the morning.

3. Snow angels Talcum powder makes a great substitution for snow because it doesn't melt, however, you will have a fun time hoovering it up afterwards. Worth it? Absolutely.

4. Snowman slaughter That's snow way to behave!