Mixed feelings over 188 new student flats coming to Northampton university campus

Northampton residents are bracing themselves for the town centre to swell by nearly another 200 students - and there's mixed feelings about the new Waterside campus flats.

The university’s development of the Waterside site received outline planning permission in September 2014 to build 188 more student flats as well as a fine art and performance hub, teaching hub and research hub.

These reserved matters applications provide the detailed design of the new buildings that were already approved in 2014 and will give the university the permission to build them in the future.

But the plans have been met with mixed reactions from readers and residents.

Heather Bryant lives in Malthouse Close in Far Cotton and didn't receive a letter from the university telling her about the recent development.

She said: "About the flats, I'm not happy about that. We have had more of our fair share of trouble from that university.

"I'll give them their due, they have done the safe routes home walk.

"But where we live in Malthouse Close they accumulate there between 2 and 3 o'clock in the morning making a row and we will get this double the amount with more students."

On Facebook Jill Harris said: "If they build the flats, maybe we could have the houses that are HMOs turned back into family homes that would be great.

"But I can’t see that happening.

"The greedy landlords would be up in arms. As there are plenty of them."

Others, though, including Deb Gee on Facebook, said: "The university will save the town centre.

"There are already new businesses opening that probably wouldn’t if not for students."

Matthew Coleman added: "People moan whatever happens, it's not even worth entertaining it.

"Agreed though, a brand new university is about the only positive thing in the town and students need somewhere to live."