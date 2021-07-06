MISSING: Urgent appeal over teen with links to Northampton and Kettering

Hunt is on for 16-year-old Ashleigh who was last seen Sunday lunchtime

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:44 pm

Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of a "high risk" 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday (July 4).

Detectives say Ashleigh Dance, who has links to Northampton and Kettering, was last seen at 12.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Ashleigh was last seen wearing light-blue denim jeans, a beige cropped top and black trainers with pink details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ashleigh Dance, 16, has not been seen since she was reported missing on Sunday

"If you see Ashleigh or know where she is, please call 999 using incident number 626 05/07/2021."

NorthamptonPolice