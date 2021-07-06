MISSING: Urgent appeal over teen with links to Northampton and Kettering

Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of a "high risk" 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday (July 4).

Detectives say Ashleigh Dance, who has links to Northampton and Kettering, was last seen at 12.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Ashleigh was last seen wearing light-blue denim jeans, a beige cropped top and black trainers with pink details.

Ashleigh Dance, 16, has not been seen since she was reported missing on Sunday