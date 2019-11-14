Missing Northampton teenager Chloe found by police

A missing Northampton girl, who was thought to be in Somerset, has been found today by Northamptonshire Police

Chloe Knight, aged 17, was last seen in Northampton at around 1pm on Monday, November 11.

A missing appeal was published yesterday (Wednesday) by Northamptonshire Police asking the public for their help in tracing her whereabouts.

A description issued to find her said she was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, blue jeans and was carrying a small bag.

This morning the countywide force issued an update to say the teenager had been found but the police said they will not disclose where.