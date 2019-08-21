Missing man may be in Northampton - but call 999 and do not approach if you see him

Help is needed to find a man missing who may be in Northampton - but anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 999 instead.

Brady Wilson was last seen near Northampton train station at about 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 20).

Brady Wilson has gone missing. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 33-year-old man is described as black, of heavy build, with a noticeable limp when he walks.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit when he went missing, and he may also be in the Milton Keynes area.

Anyone who has seen Brady is asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately, a police spokesman said.