Northamptonshire Police are asking for anyone who sights a man in Northampton to call 999.

David Cullinane, who is missing from Northampton, was last seen earlier this morning near to the town centre.

David Cullinane was last seen this morning in a dark coat, dark jeans, and black trainers with white soles

Northamptonshire Police said: "Any sightings of this male please contact police on 999."

Northamptonshire Police could not give any further details.