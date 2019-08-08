A missing Duston man may be in Northampton town centre area, according to police who are appealing for help to find him.

James Fiori, also known as Jake Farry, was last seen between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday (August 6).

James Fiori. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 29-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in, of slim build, with ginger hair and a straggly ginger beard.

He was last seen wearing all black or dark coloured clothing, and normally wears his hood up.

Anyone who has seen James, or has information about where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.