Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Phantom of the Opera among scarecrow line-up near Northampton

Dozens of impressive scarecrows lined the streets in Harpole over the weekend as the annual village scarecrow festival marked its twenty-second year.

The village welcomed about 10,000 people who took to the streets to admire the masterpieces inspired by musicians, the silver screen and the West End.

Across the weekend, prizes were awarded for the best scarecrows and there was once again a scarecrow trail around the village so visitors could enjoy all of the creative designs displayed in residents’ gardens.

There was a jam-packed calendar of activities including a bouncy castle, food, drink and craft stalls, plus a host of live entertainment for adults and children at venues across the village.

Photographer Kirsty Edmonds captured the event on Saturday.

Funds raised on the day will support All Saints Church, Harpole Football Club, Harpole Playing Fields Association, Harpole Preschool and the Friends of Harpole School.

See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

