Mercedes collides with cyclist in serious crash in Northampton

A 56-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries this weekend after a severe car crash.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the serious collision in Harlestone Road, Northampton, at about 8am on Saturday (November 9).

A white Mercedes Sprinter and a bicycle were in collision in Harlestone Road, towards Bants Lane.

As a result of the crash, the rider of the bicycle, a 56-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.