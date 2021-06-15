A Northamptonshire mental health charity is appealing for help from residents and business owners to transform its town centre shop.

Northamptonshire Mind is based in Regent Square, Northampton, but the shop and headquarters are old and dated.

As demand for the charity’s services has increased dramatically during the pandemic, the charity needs an inviting and purpose-built base where services can be offered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mind based in Regent Square, Northampton. Photo: Google Maps.

So staff are now appealing for the help of county-based local businesses to redesign and revamp the shop where service provisions can be increased.

The charity is looking for decorators, painters, labourers, signage-makers and initially, designers and more to get on board with the project.

Sarah Hillier, Northamptonshire Mind CEO, said: “The pandemic has led to an increase in demand for our services as people come to us for help and support.

“Coupled with that we lost our charity shop as the Covid crisis hit hard and we are now appealing for help from our local community.

“We have the challenge of developing the old Mind shop in Regent Square, so we can grow and help to increase our service provision.

“There are so many groups and services we could offer in this space – from our Crisis Cafes, to activity groups, such as cookery, art and yoga groups, for all ages and for all sectors of the community.

“As a charity, we highly value our partners in the community, and we are extremely grateful for all the help companies and individuals have offered to us over the past year – it is much appreciated.

“If there is anyone who can offer their time and resources to this DIY project, we would love to hear from them.

“We need to transform this space to further support our communities.

“This is a challenge we are ready to embark on and the staff here have so much energy andenthusiasm – anyone who would like to volunteer and help us, please do get in touch.”