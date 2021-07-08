Northampton will host a small memorial service this week.

A ‘small’ memorial service will be held this week to remember those who lost their lives in the Srebrenica genocide.

In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were killed by the Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska during the Bosnian War.

This year’s commemoration, organised by West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Council, will be held on Friday (July 9).

Councillor David Smith, portfolio holder for community safety and engagement at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I am proud to be raising the Remember Srebrenica flag on behalf of people of West Northamptonshire and hope it will raise public awareness of this very important international day of commemoration.

“I hope as many people as possible will join myself and members of West Northamptonshire Council in a minute of silence at 12pm as we remember the victims of this atrocity, and to do all we can individually and collectively to show there is no place for hate in our society.”

The Remember Srebrenica flag will be raised in the morning followed by a minute of silence and candle lighting ceremony at 12pm.

Everyone in the West Northamptonshire area - and beyond - is encouraged to join in with the minute of silence.

Concluding the commemoration will be speeches from Cllr Rufia Ashraf the Mayor Northampton Town Council, Cllr David Smith, Cllr Anna King, Surendra Malhorta the Chair of Northampton Inter Faith Forum and Sanela Saracevichujic, Genocide survivor and Northants Police Officer.

Candles will also be lit in South Northamptonshire and Daventry.