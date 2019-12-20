Meet the Northampton theatre group moulding the next generation of performers

Silhoutte Youth Theatre's singers, dancers and actors may only be small but their talent it is mighty.

Former Northampton headteacher Leigh Wolmarans is passionate about the arts. So much so he has created his own performing arts school for children who live the Eastern District.

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

The ex-primary school head has spent time at primary schools over the years, including Castle and Lings and while he was there he noticed that children in Year 5 and Year 6 could start to feel their passion was uncool and were poked fun at.

Spurred on to keep youngsters on the straight and narrow, he started up an affordable performing arts group at Lings school - where he used to work - charging children just £5 for sessions up to three hours long on a Saturday.

After leaving his role as the head he asked the children what steps they should take to continue the project - and to Leigh's delight, he was given a space at the Weston Favell Shopping Centre where the group is in walking distance for his performers.

The name Silhouette came from a girl called Amelia who profoundly said that a silhouette is inclusive, no age, religion or skin colour can be told by looking at a shadow.

The group focuses on communities that are in high areas of deprivation and seeks to give these young people, their parents and carers, an affordable solution to follow their talents and engage their passions so their voice is not diminished based on where they live.

Leigh said: "The issue I had was a lot of the Year 6's were leaving us and I knew the standard of work they could produce and how good they were but they were not continuing that.

"There is a massive pressure on our young people when they get to a certain age with what to do and what not to do and sometimes if you're doing dance, drama or music there can be a backlash."

When Lings Performing Arts Academy started there was just dozens of children taking part.

But now, Leigh is so proud of how far his group has come within just 18 months - giving 120 youngsters each week, aged from 5 years old, the chance to now work with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He added: "We started with about 30 children and it just grew and grew and grew. We are starting to do some really important work with the Royal Shakespear Company who are really interested in what we do."

Ten children have been apart of Shakespearian productions so far with the partnership continuing to grow.

"We have got to do something for our young people," Leigh said. "If we keep moaning about it we are not going to get anywhere.

"This is about creating well-rounded individuals. We need to put our best foot forward and work together as a community.

"The children have said without Silhouette I would be on the streets, they now feel accepted, they've found a new family and can be themselves without judgement. It's become everything we wanted it to become."

Sessions at the theatre group include songwriting, music, dance sessions, drama, front of house training - just to name a few.

He added: "The performing arts is the human right of every child and for many, it will give them the relevance, engagement and enjoyment that they need to be lifelong learners."