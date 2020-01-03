Meet the first babies born in Northampton on New Year's Day

It was the most wonderful time of the year for the parents of the first New Year's Day babies, Finley-Paul Diamond and Eliel Rufus.

New parents at Northampton General Hospital welcomed 16 babies into the New Year and new decade on January 1, in what was a very busy start to the New Year for their maternity

teams.

Baby Finley-Paul with dad Daniel Langwith, mum Katie Diamond, and Katie's birthing partner and friend Toni Shepherd. Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

In total the wards welcomed 10 boys and six girls into the world on New Year’s Day.

The first baby to be born at the hospital and one of the first to be born in the country this decade was a baby boy called Finley-Paul Diamond.

He arrived at 12.08am, five days early, to parents Katie Diamond and Daniel Langwith of Blackthorn.

Finley-Paul is their third child and weighing in at 6lb 11oz he was the first baby to see in the New Year at the hospital.

Baby Eliel was the first baby born at home in Northampton this year. Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

Katie, who is a full-time mum to her three children including Riley and Demi, said: "He settles fine. My other two children love him to bits.

"He is a good baby, he does not winge much. He wakes up, has a feed and goes back to sleep.

"It was just so nice to have a decade baby and one of the first to be born on New Year's Day."

Eliel Rufus was the second baby born in Northampton on New Years Day, and the first baby to be born by home birth in Northampton to his mum, Ellen.

Baby Eliel and his mum, Ellen. Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

Eliel weighed 7lb 12oz and was born at 2.20am in Southfields.

Youth worker, Ellen, who is also mum to Renée and Matheus, said: "Eliel is my third baby. My other two came really quickly. It was obvious I was going to have a home birth. He was due Christmas Day, so he was a week late.

"My other two are much older, they are 15 and 11. I think they are really excited.

"It's quite strange for them to have a tiny baby around but we love him so much. He is a bundle of joy and a very good baby."

Christine Ainsworth, interim head of midwifery, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed so many new arrivals into the New Year and the new decade. We would like to extend our

congratulations to all of our new parents at this exciting time.

"In total, we welcomed 16 babies on 1 st January 2020 which included 10 boys and six girls.

"Thank you to our team of staff who worked over the New Year period both in the hospital and local community helping to bring so many babies into the world."

Eleven babies were born at Northampton General Hospital on Christmas Day - including six girls and five boys.