This gallery shows staff at the Market Squares Cafe Track, which officially opened its doors in the Market Square in January this year, replacing the Plump Partridge cafe. The new venture benefits from the wood-fired oven used by the previous owners, which allows pizzas to be freshly made for sit-down meals. The cafe operates as a social enterprise where the profits are ploughed back into the business, which will enable it to help people on the autism spectrum into employment. The organisation behind the cafe, Track, has already been acting as consultants to Northampton firms on employing people with autism and helping them fit in. The cafe offers work placements - either managing social media, preparing food or serving - in order to enhance the skills of school-age people with autism.
Meet staff members at Northampton's Market Square eatery Cafe Track
As part of a new campaign to fall back in love again with Northampton, the Chronicle & Echo is helping readers become reacquainted with some old and new haunts.
