Meet staff members at Northampton's Market Square eatery Cafe Track

This gallery shows staff at the Market Squares Cafe Track, which officially opened its doors in the Market Square in January this year, replacing the Plump Partridge cafe. The new venture benefits from the wood-fired oven used by the previous owners, which allows pizzas to be freshly made for sit-down meals. The cafe operates as a social enterprise where the profits are ploughed back into the business, which will enable it to help people on the autism spectrum into employment. The organisation behind the cafe, Track, has already been acting as consultants to Northampton firms on employing people with autism and helping them fit in. The cafe offers work placements - either managing social media, preparing food or serving - in order to enhance the skills of school-age people with autism.

Meet Jack Jack said Cafe Track has improved his social skills, and independence. He loves living in the county for the nightlife and being near his family. He loves the cafe for its friendliness, nice food, and social atmosphere.

Meet Jacqui Jacqui works at Cafe Track to help autistic adults access work. She loves the county for its countryside, community events in Market Square and Silverstone Circuit. She wants to spread the word about Track for its great pizzas.

Meet cafe owner Tom Tom is passionate about autistic people getting a job - as nationally only 16% of autistic adults are in full time employment. He is proud of Northampton and wants to provide a place for people to meet in the centre of the town.

Meet cafe manager, Sharon Sharon likes Cafe Track as it helps people gain skills and confidence. She also loves making yummy food and drink. She loves Northants for the Cobblers and the friendliness. She said her cafe has a welcoming environment for all.

