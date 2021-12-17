Meet Otter the guide dog who is now fully funded thanks to Northampton fundraisers

Fundraisers from Northampton have raised a whopping £13,000 to help support a guide dog for the rest of their working career.

Thanks to these hard-working volunteers who work with the charity Guide Dogs, Otter is now fully funded to support someone with sight loss.

It costs around £55,000 to breed, train and support a guide dog throughout their life.

Otter will now support a person will sight loss.

Guide Dogs continues to support the dogs during their time working as a guide, so the £13,000 figure covers the cost of food, vets’ bills and ongoing training after the dog is partnered with someone with sight loss.

Community fundraising relationship manager for the charity, Felicity Stratton, said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.

“We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do.

“We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”

The charity is always looking for more volunteers to support in a number of roles, from fundraising to helping raise puppies.