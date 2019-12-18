.

Meet Northampton's town centre Christmas window competition winners

The best festive windows in Northampton town centre have been named as voted by you.

For the second year running, this festive period saw Northampton town centre Business Improvement District (BID) run its Christmas Windows Competition that challenged the town's shops and businesses to dress their shop fronts festive-style.
And for the second time in a row, the overall winner was Vintage Guru on St Giles Street, which scooped an impressive 618 votes.
Second place, and scooping the top award for the Bridge Street, College Street and Gold Street area was Xchange 4 Cash, which scooped 595 votes with help from its live shop window Santa.
People have been voting for their favourite windows for the last few weeks by liking individual images in the BID’s Facebook album.

1. Hope Centre Shop - 153 votes

Runner-up for Abington Street

2. Matchbox Cafe - 87 votes

Winner of Cultrual Quarter district and overall winner with most votes.

3. Vintage Guru - 618

4. Abraxas Cookshop - 130 votes

