Meet Northampton's most inspiring group of women laughing in the face of breast cancer for charity calendar

Breast cancer fighters young and old have grouped together as part of charity calendar to raise money for Breast Friends Northampton.

Leonie Heard started Breast Friends Northampton after she met Clair Lineham and Jennie Legg by chance in 2017, who were all diagnosed with breast cancer within six months of each other.

Thirty-four women were involved in the 12 shoots.

The peer group not only provides emotional support for members but also promotes wellbeing and provides information in a local, inclusive and friendly environment.

Last year, group member, Mandy Orton, suggested to her friends at Breast Friends Northampton that the group should pose for a calendar shoot inspired by Calendar Girls.

The idea being that 80% of the proceeds from their calendar would be reinvested back into the group so it could become a bigger support network for more women affected by breast cancer.

On Friday night Mandy, and 33 other brave volunteers, saw the photo shoots draw to a close after eight months of hard work before their masterpiece goes on sale in October.

The rugby-inspired shoot will be the photograph of September, in line for when the season starts.

As the sun set at the Casuals Rugby Club at 6.30pm the women covered their modesty with rugby boots, trophies, rugby balls and cones in their penultimate shoot before topping the experience off with a bonfire scene after dark.

Other months in the calendar have been photographed at Althorp House and on a barge along the River Nene.

All ladies involved are either going through active treatments, are recently post-treatment, had surgery and includes members living with secondary breast cancer.

Member Jen Morgan said: "I think you need to check yourself and you need to be very aware of your body.

Sticks were used as a tool for the ladies to cover themselves in mud on the field.

"We want to get it out there to check you boobs because we have various ages here. There’s no age limit, so please be aware.

"I think most people think that it’s a 40-plus disease and it isn’t. Ladies are here who are in their 20s."

Jo Meftah added: "It’s been fabulous. We’ve really enjoyed it - it’s been very empowering, emotional and fun.

"It’s been great for confidence building, who would have believed we would be doing this, you know, at the start?

"It’s brought us closer together."

The group meets at Dapper Sandwich, in Wellingborough Road in Northampton every first Wednesday of the month between 7pm and 9pm.

If you would like to buy an A3 calendar they are priced at £10 each and can be posted directly for an additional £5. To find out more, click here.