Meet Northampton's longest-serving village milkman still doing his rounds after 70 years

Every morning at exactly 5.27am, Tony Moulds is up with the lark in preparation to start his milk round in Holcot.

For 70 years the 85-year-old has been a face well-known and loved in his village, delivering milk up to 50 houses in the height of his career.

June Mabbutt has been Tony's longest customer. He used to deliver to her grandmother when she was a baby and has dropped a paper and a bottle of milk at her door ever since.

The former Northampton Grammar School pupil asked to leave school a year early at 15 years old to become a worker on nearby Homestead farm where he would milk the cows.

After the farmer there retired Tony took over the milk round and would deliver milk - taken straight from the cow - round to homes in Holcot using a three-gallon bucket and a ladle.

In the 1950s milk had to become pasteurized, tested for tuberculosis and was put into bottles, which Tony then started to deliver by float.

Tony said: "I do it because I'm fit enough to do it and I've had a paper round for 40 years, which I do at the same time.

"I have always enjoyed meeting new people and knowing the people I serve but I have not always enjoyed the job in the frosty weather."

Years later, Tony also took on his wife's dad's farm and became a producer and retailer. He would work alongside his wife who used to bottle the milk up.

"I'll carry on working until I've had enough or I'm not well enough, I'm not planning to retire," Tony added.

"It gets me out seeing people and it's a reason to get up in the morning.

"It would be interesting to know if anyone has delivered milk and papers for as long as me."

June Mabbutt has lived in Holcot since she was born and remembers her grandmother buying her milk from Tony when she was a youngster.

Her grandmother would go outside with a jug and dip it in the milk bucket - and ever since she has been buying milk from Tony, and her daughter, Gail, takes over the milk and paper round when he's on holiday.

She said: "I vaguely remember Tony coming round when I was a little girl and he would come to the house with a bucket and granny used to go out with a jug."